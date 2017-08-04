Saks announces ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ holiday collection

Products from Saks Fifth Avenue and Disney’s holiday ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ collaboration will be available in the 41 Saks stores in the US and Canada. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 4 — Disney and Saks Fifth Avenue have announced plans to team up this winter on a holiday collaboration celebrating the 80th anniversary of the animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The retailer and the media giant are working on a Snow White-themed collection that includes fashion, accessories and gifts, which will be available for purchase in the 41 Saks stores throughout the US and Canada.

The partnership will go one step further in New York, where Saks will be serving up special Disney-themed breakfasts at its flagship Fifth Avenue store. The characters of Snow White, Snow Prince, and Dopey are lined up to make in-store appearances from November 25 through December 31, 2017. The boutique’s annual holiday window unveiling in November will also pay homage to the famous Disney movie, which was first released back in 1937.

“Bringing Snow White and her story to Saks’ holiday campaign is a terrific opportunity to honour the film’s legacy, and give fans a new way to make this classic part of their celebrations,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, in a statement. Marc Metrick, President of Saks Fifth Avenue, added that the collection will include “custom designer pieces that our clients won’t find anywhere else.”

The collaboration isn’t the only Snow White anniversary project in the pipeline — Disney is also joining forces with cruelty-free brand Bésame Cosmetics on a vintage-hued makeup collection that features products that have been colour-matched to the original artwork and the colour palette of the 1937 animated film. The collection, which is rumoured to contain matte eyeshadows, a face powder, a blush, lip colours, balms and a vanity mirror, will make its debut this fall. — AFP-Relaxnews