Saint Laurent stuns Paris Fashion Week with show under Eiffel Tower (VIDEO)

PARIS, Sept 28 — Saint Laurent wowed Paris on Tuesday as it presented its ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2018 show on an open-air runway in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The fashion house’s pieces shimmered under the sparkling lights of the iconic monument, with supermodel Cindy Crawford’s 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber donning high-waisted leather shorts and a black pouf dress.

In the Gallery

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2017. — Reuters pic



Designer Anthony Vaccarello appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2018 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2017. — Reuters pic



A general view shows the Eiffel Tower as guests leave after the designer Anthony Vaccarello Spring/Summer 2018 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2017. — Reuters pic



Models strutted down the runway underneath the night’s sky wearing 80’s disco-style sequined jump suits, heels embellished with feathers and occasional splashes of animal print or bold red.

It was Saint Laurent’s first show since co-founder Pierre Berge — business partner and lover of Yves Saint Laurent — died earlier this month.

French actress Beatrice Dalle on Berge: “It’s a lovely thing to follow (his death), but in any case Pierre Berge wasn’t just about fashion shows — it was also all his commitments. We’ve lost a man who was so committed, so precious when it comes to that, because there are so many people who are fearful.

When he worked with an association against AIDS, it was a long time ago, and few people were involved at that time. I think that’s the biggest thing we can thank him for, alongside of course his collaboration with Saint Laurent.” — Reuters

Model Kaia Gerber presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2017. — Reuters pic