Russian artist turns dirty cars into his canvas

Filthy cars and vans in Moscow, Russia are being turned into amazing works of art. — Picture via Instagram.com/ProboynickMOSCOW, April 19 — How many of you have been shamed by the invisible hand of a mischievous passer-by just because you haven’t had time to wash your car?

We’ve all been there: Returned to our parked car only to find someone has scrawled “JLB <3 MS” on the hood, or if we’re really unlucky, a male appendage or two.

But when we saw Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev’s work, we couldn’t help but wish he would turn our filthy car into his canvas, and give us a proper excuse not to send it to the carwash.

He hasn’t said how he creates his works of art, but the results are certainly realistic:

Do you get the feeling something’s watching you?

#morningexercises #dustbrushing #instaart #newtecnique #owl A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

He doesn’t always ‘paint’ animals as this pair of blue lilies show:

#dustbrushing #dirtycarart #lillies #morningexercises #streetart #alaprima #rawart A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

Flowers not your thing? How about some surfers catching a wave instead?

Осваиваю мокрую технику #dustpainting #dirtycarart #dirtyart #transsurfing #morningexercises #somethingnew #shadesofgrey #dirtsurfing A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on Apr 2, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

Perhaps they were being hunted by this shark:

