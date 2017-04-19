Russian artist turns dirty cars into his canvas

MOSCOW, April 19 — How many of you have been shamed by the invisible hand of a mischievous passer-by just because you haven’t had time to wash your car?
We’ve all been there: Returned to our parked car only to find someone has scrawled “JLB <3 MS” on the hood, or if we’re really unlucky, a male appendage or two.
But when we saw Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev’s work, we couldn’t help but wish he would turn our filthy car into his canvas, and give us a proper excuse not to send it to the carwash.
He hasn’t said how he creates his works of art, but the results are certainly realistic:
Do you get the feeling something’s watching you?
He doesn’t always ‘paint’ animals as this pair of blue lilies show:
Flowers not your thing? How about some surfers catching a wave instead?
Perhaps they were being hunted by this shark:
