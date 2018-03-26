Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Rub shoulders with British royalty at Madame Tussauds (VIDEO)

Monday March 26, 2018
08:45 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Off White designer Abloh takes over Louis Vuitton’s menswearThe Edit: Off White designer Abloh takes over Louis Vuitton’s menswear

Trump lawyer tells Stormy Daniels to ‘cease and desist’Trump lawyer tells Stormy Daniels to ‘cease and desist’

Here’s how Uber, Grab’s merger in South-east Asia affects youHere’s how Uber, Grab’s merger in South-east Asia affects you

Ahead of GE14, voters warned against clickbait phishing linksAhead of GE14, voters warned against clickbait phishing links

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LONDON, March 26 — Madame Tussauds in London officially opened its royal balcony today. Guests to the attraction in the British capital will now have the opportunity to get a taste of life as a royal, rubbing shoulders with the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and try waving from the famous Buckingham Palace balcony.

The attraction also confirmed its figure of Prince Harry’s bride-to-be Meghan Markle will be ready in time for the wedding in May. — Reuters

Madame Tussauds unveils its new royal balcony experience featuring wax figures of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Prince William and Catherine, in London March 26, 2018. — Reuters picMadame Tussauds unveils its new royal balcony experience featuring wax figures of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Prince William and Catherine, in London March 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram