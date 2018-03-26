Rub shoulders with British royalty at Madame Tussauds (VIDEO)

LONDON, March 26 — Madame Tussauds in London officially opened its royal balcony today. Guests to the attraction in the British capital will now have the opportunity to get a taste of life as a royal, rubbing shoulders with the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and try waving from the famous Buckingham Palace balcony.

The attraction also confirmed its figure of Prince Harry’s bride-to-be Meghan Markle will be ready in time for the wedding in May. — Reuters

Madame Tussauds unveils its new royal balcony experience featuring wax figures of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Prince William and Catherine, in London March 26, 2018. — Reuters pic