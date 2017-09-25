Royal Selangor thinks pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pendants from the Pink collection that are inspired by the shapes of seashells. — Picture courtesy of Royal SelangorKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — With Breast Cancer Awareness Month just around the corner, Royal Selangor has released a collection of accessories for women as part of its Pink collection.

The dazzling designs feature a glossy pewter surface accented with a sprinkling of Swarovski crystals in various shades.

According to Royal Selangor, the shapes of the limited-edition pieces are derived from seashells, a universal symbol of rebirth.

The large pewter pendant and key fob resemble the shape of a scallop shell while the smaller pendant takes its cue from a mussel.

The homegrown pewter company launched the Pink collection in 2014 to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer.

To date, Royal Selangor has contributed more than RM65,000 to the Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia (BCWA) from proceeds derived from sales of the collection.

Pink is available at all Royal Selangor retail stores and online at royalselangor.com.