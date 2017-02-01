Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 6:12 pm GMT+8

‘Rogue’ POTUS staff Twitter goes viral

Wednesday February 1, 2017
03:59 PM GMT+8

Donald Trump demonstrates his tweeting skills in his office at Trump Tower in New York September 29, 2015. — Picture by Josh Haner/The New York TimesDonald Trump demonstrates his tweeting skills in his office at Trump Tower in New York September 29, 2015. — Picture by Josh Haner/The New York TimesWASHINGTON, Feb 1 — US President Donald Trump’s controversial tweeting habits are well documented.

Over the past week, however, several accounts claiming to have the inside track on the Trump administration have popped up on social media in an apparent attempt to give Trump a taste of his own medicine.

The most prominent of which is Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff), a Twitter account that’s run by “the unofficial resistance team inside the White House.”

There’s no way to verify the authenticity of the account that first started posting on January 25, but it has already gone viral, amassing over half a million followers to date.

Decide for yourself by reading some of the “incriminating information” on the newly elected US President as posted by the “rogue staffers” below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

