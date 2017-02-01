‘Rogue’ POTUS staff Twitter goes viral

Donald Trump demonstrates his tweeting skills in his office at Trump Tower in New York September 29, 2015. — Picture by Josh Haner/The New York TimesWASHINGTON, Feb 1 — US President Donald Trump’s controversial tweeting habits are well documented.

Over the past week, however, several accounts claiming to have the inside track on the Trump administration have popped up on social media in an apparent attempt to give Trump a taste of his own medicine.

The most prominent of which is Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff), a Twitter account that’s run by “the unofficial resistance team inside the White House.”

There’s no way to verify the authenticity of the account that first started posting on January 25, but it has already gone viral, amassing over half a million followers to date.

Decide for yourself by reading some of the “incriminating information” on the newly elected US President as posted by the “rogue staffers” below:

Pres. Trump is already making waves at the office. Wants to be "the President who will be remembered as a King." His words, not ours. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 26, 2017

Reacting Shia LaBeouf being arrest POTUS says @MaryJStreep should be next. Then he told us to stop laughing. #thisisntfunny — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 26, 2017

Kellyanne is a touchy one herself. Hides it better than POTUS, though. Those two, a match made in heaven. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 26, 2017

POTUS asking around about people's Photoshop skills. Says inauguration photos need to be "touched up." — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 27, 2017

Overheard through locked door: "Don't they know I'm the f--- President!?" POTUS displeased at resistance. #resist — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 27, 2017