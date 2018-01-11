Robert Cavalli launches luxury ready-to-wear clothing line Triple RRR

Robert Cavalli is launching into the men’s ready-to-wear market with luxury fashion line 'Triple RRR.' — Picture courtesy of TRIPLE RRR/InstagramFLORENCE, Jan 11 — Robert Cavalli — son of Roberto and Eva Cavalli — is launching into the men's ready-to-wear market with “Triple RRR,” a luxury fashion line, reports Women's Wear Daily (WWD). The debut collection will be presented at the 93 edition of the Pitti Uomo menswear showcase, currently underway in Florence, Italy.

Fashion is clearly a family affair for the Cavallis. While the Roberto Cavalli fashion house is famous worldwide, the Triple RRR clothing line is now ready to make its name in the luxury men's ready-to-wear market. This debut collection from Robert Cavalli is billed as elegant and audacious.

Jacquard fabrics, velvet and cashmere are some of the materials used in the first creations from Triple RRR, also enhanced with embellishments and opulent prints, in keeping with the tradition of Italian high-end ready-to-wear.

Collection highlights include coats and jackets, bomber jackets, silk and cotton shirts, and hooded sweaters with a more sportswear vibe. Pieces in the collection are made in Italy, in factories based in Florence and Naples, reports WWD.

The official Pitti Uomo website states that this new line will be presented today from 5pm to 8pm in Galleria Romanelli in the heart of Florence. — AFP-Relaxnews