Rising fashion star Ruffieux takes over at Paris label Carven

Swiss designer Serge Ruffieux to take over French fashion house Carven. — AFP picPARIS, Jan 19 — The Swiss designer Serge Ruffieux, who helped steer Dior through a potentially tricky time after the shock departure of Raf Simons, is to take over the French fashion house Carven.

Ruffieux, 42, was named artistic director yesterday, having stepped aside when the Italian Maria Grazia Chiuri was drafted in, in July, to take the tiller at Dior, one of the world's most profitable labels.

Ruffieux and fellow Swiss designer Lucie Meier, 32, who led Dior with him during the 10-month interregnum after Belgian-born Simons quit, are regarded as rising fashion stars.

“His sense of modernity allied with his great mastery of couture techniques is a perfect match with Carven's heritage, which has always been a symbol of a chic, relaxed Parisian elegance,” the brand's managing director Sophie de Rougemont said.

Ruffieux is expected to present his first collection for the label in October.

Speculation is also mounting that Meier, his former creative partner at Dior, is set to take over as artistic director at the German label Jil Sander.

Simons, 49, has since moved to US giant Calvin Klein as chief creative officer. — AFP-Relaxnews