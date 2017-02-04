Rihanna to return to Paris for fall 2017 Puma show

Singer Rihanna debuted her fashion line in Paris last year. — AFP picPARIS, Feb 4 — It’s official — super songstress turned designer Rihanna will show her third Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection in Paris for fall 2017.

Following her first collection for fall 2016, which was shown in New York at 23 Wall Street, the Barbadian singer debuted her fashion line in Paris last season, in a grand affair at the 19th-century mansion, the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild, to rave reviews.

Now, she will return to the French capital with a fresh collection, although the date and venue for the fall 2017 show have not yet been disclosed.

According to industry sources, Rihanna has been consulting with a different designer each season, although there are no details on who she’s been consulting with for the next collection (via WWD). — AFP-Relaxnews