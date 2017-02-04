Last updated Saturday, February 04, 2017 2:53 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Rihanna to return to Paris for fall 2017 Puma show

Saturday February 4, 2017
11:39 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Here’s what might happen at Lady Gaga’s halftime showThe Edit: Here’s what might happen at Lady Gaga’s halftime show

The Edit: Pamper yourself at the world’s best spas of this yearThe Edit: Pamper yourself at the world’s best spas of this year

The Edit: Need help falling asleep? Check out these workoutsThe Edit: Need help falling asleep? Check out these workouts

Siti Kasim, Ibrahim Ali join forces to fight for Orang AsliSiti Kasim, Ibrahim Ali join forces to fight for Orang Asli

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Singer Rihanna debuted her fashion line in Paris last year. — AFP picSinger Rihanna debuted her fashion line in Paris last year. — AFP picPARIS, Feb 4 — It’s official — super songstress turned designer Rihanna will show her third Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection in Paris for fall 2017. 

Following her first collection for fall 2016, which was shown in New York at 23 Wall Street, the Barbadian singer debuted her fashion line in Paris last season, in a grand affair at the 19th-century mansion, the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild, to rave reviews.

Now, she will return to the French capital with a fresh collection, although the date and venue for the fall 2017 show have not yet been disclosed.

According to industry sources, Rihanna has been consulting with a different designer each season, although there are no details on who she’s been consulting with for the next collection (via WWD). — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline