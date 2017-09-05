Rihanna teases Fenty Beauty products ahead of launch (VIDEO)

Rihanna Instagram post 2017 — Instagram 2017 / @badgalririLOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty collection launches in a matter of days, and the singer has taken to social media to offer fans a glimpse of what they can expect.

Thanks to a new Instagram post by the superstar, we now know that the collection will included a ‘Killawatt’ Highlight Duo, featuring two rose gold shades with coppery flecks, titled ‘Ginger Binge’ and ‘Moscow Mule’. The official Fenty Beauty Instagram account also revealed a shimmering gold product titled ‘Trophy Wife’. All of the products feature the monogrammed imprint ‘FB’. Both Rihanna and Fenty Beauty also posted abstract video clips showing visuals related to the collection.

Rihanna unveiled the video campaign for the cosmetics line over the weekend, uploading a clip starring a diverse range of models, including Camila Costa, Halima Aden, and the star herself, sporting laidback streetwear looks teamed with low-key hair and hoop earrings. The makeup was minimalist with a holographic edge, with shimmery highlighter, a bold, gold eyeshadow and lashings of a wet-look lip colour featured throughout.

Fenty Beauty will make its debut on September 8, during New York Fashion Week, launching globally at Sephora and Harvey Nichols stores. It promises to be a big month for the star, who will also present her Fenty Puma by Rihanna Spring/Summer 2018 collection in the city on September 10. — AFP-Relaxnews