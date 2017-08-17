Rihanna puts her most iconic looks on latest sock collection

The ‘Rihanna Award Show Box’ set socks by Stance. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Rihanna has delved into the archives of her most famous outfits for her latest “Fenty for Stance” sock collection.

Titled “Iconic Looks”, the superstar’s latest collaboration with the sock brand comprises two box sets, each containing two different pairs of socks.

The first, the “Rihanna Music Video Box”, features one pair with an embroidered image of the singer wearing the slashed denim hot pants and diamante bra top that she wore in her Pour It Up video, and a second referencing the striped maxi dress she donned for her Work video.

The “Rihanna Award Show Box” features a reinterpretation of the 230,000-Swarovski-crystal “naked dress” she wore to the CFDA Awards in 2014, and the iconic imperial yellow Chinese couture gown by Guo Pei that she donned a year later for the Met Gala.

The socks, which are available from stance.com and priced at US$48 (RM206) per box set, are the latest in a long line of designs the singer has created for the brand. She first joined forces with the company back in 2015 with a limited-edition debut collection called “Murder Rih Wrote”, and has lent her creative prowess to several designs since.

2017 is turning out to be a busy year for the star, whose highly-anticipated debut makeup line Fenty Beauty is set to launch on September 8. — AFP-Relaxnews