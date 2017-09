Rihanna previews beauty line (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 — Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup range has been one of the most anticipated of the year.

Singer Rihanna bows while she greets guests at the end of her show Fenty PUMA by Rihanna Fall/Winter 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 12, 2016. — Reuters picCreated in collaboration with Kendo, the campaign video has been lauded for its inclusion of diverse models in a range of skintones and races.

Sephora Malaysia has also been seen putting up display cases for Fenty Beauy – a good sign for local makeup lovers, who can look forward to getting the brand here.