Rihanna headlines NY Fashion Week day four

Monday September 11, 2017
02:15 PM GMT+8

A model presents creations from singer and designer Rihanna’s Fenty for Puma Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2017. — Reuters picA model presents creations from singer and designer Rihanna’s Fenty for Puma Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 11 — Barbadian superstar Rihanna brought much needed oomph to New York Fashion Week yesterday, with motorcycle stunt riders soaring over giant pink sand dunes in her latest fashion collaboration for Puma.

In the Gallery


  • Singer and designer Rihanna acknowledges guests during her Fenty for Puma Spring/Summer 2018 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A model presents creations from singer and designer Rihanna’s Fenty for Puma Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A model presents creations from singer and designer Rihanna’s Fenty for Puma Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A model presents creations from singer and designer Rihanna’s Fenty for Puma Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A model presents creations from singer and designer Rihanna’s Fenty for Puma Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Models present creations from singer and designer Rihanna’s Fenty for Puma Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A model presents creations from singer and designer Rihanna’s Fenty for Puma Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A model presents creations from singer and designer Rihanna’s Fenty for Puma Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A motorcycle stunt rider jumps over singer and designer Rihanna’s Fenty for Puma Spring/Summer 2018 collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic


  • Models present creations from singer and designer Rihanna’s Fenty for Puma Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A model presents creations from singer and designer Rihanna’s Fenty for Puma Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

After spending the last two seasons in Paris, the 29-year-old hitmaker brought her spring 2018 collection back to the US cultural capital in a look more sporty than ever, waving and blowing kisses to her fans at the end from the back of a motorcycle, arm around a helmeted driver.

Her models paraded in whites, pinks and electric blues down a catwalk with glistening pink sand dunes in the background — donning clinging catsuits, body suits, swimwear, cycling shorts and sharp anoraks.

In what was her fourth Fenty x Puma collection, the emphasis was on serious sportswear with striking technicality, different cuts, use of material and propensity for pockets.

Hunky male models strode shirtless, showing off rippling abs. Razzmatazz came from her motorbike stunt riders jumping off a ramp, soaring nearly 40 feet (10 metres) into the air to open and close the show. — AFP

