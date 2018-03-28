Rihanna dazzles with new beauty launch (VIDEO)

Rihanna at the launch of her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 28 — Rihanna has lifted the lid on her newest cosmetics release, and it is sure to have beauty fans everywhere shimmering into summer.

The popstar and makeup mogul is set to release a duo of body luminisers via her Fenty Beauty brand, dubbed “Body Lava.” According to Instagram, where Rihanna announced the news via her own account and the brand’s page, she will be launching two luminisers in different, glistening shades, named “Who Needs Clothes” and “Brown Sugar.”

Having unveiled her sparkly new wares, the ever-helpful Riri went on to offer up a quick tutorial for the body lotions, using her own Fenty Beauty brush to buff the product into the skin to highlight her shoulders and collar bones.

Body Lava will drop on April 6, but fans will have to act fast to get their hands on their shimmering pot of gold. Since its debut in September of last year, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna has become a cult beauty name, winning acclaim for its inclusive shade range and highly pigmented colour cosmetics for face, eyes and lips. The business was named one of the ‘Inventions of the Year’ by Time Magazine in 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews