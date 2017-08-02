Rihanna announces Fenty Beauty launch date

Rihanna poses at the premiere for ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ in Los Angeles July 18, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — Rihanna has put beauty fans out of their misery by announcing the launch date for her highly-anticipated Fenty Beauty line.

The superstar has revealed, via Instagram, that the makeup brand will make its debut on September 8, which means the launch will fall during New York Fashion Week. The Fenty Puma by Rihanna Spring/Summer 2018 show will take place in the city on September 10.

The post, which simply featured the date ‘9.8.17’, was accompanied by the caption: “@FentyBeauty is coming!!!! Countdown to September. 8. 2017 starts now. #FENTYBeauty makeup will be available globally at @sephora and @harveynichols Link us at FentyBeauty.com.”

Rihanna first registered the trademark for her cosmetics project back in 2014, and ‘Fenty Beauty by Rihanna’ was confirmed to be in the pipeline last year. She has been teasing a Fall 2017 launch for months.

Details of the products in the cosmetics collection are being kept under wraps, but the star hinted at a holographic lip colour during her Spring/Summer 2017 Fenty Puma during Paris Fashion Week last September, where the models sported a custom-blend bronze gloss mixed with a pink shimmer on their lips, as well as lots of holographic highlighter. Ri-Ri also recently posted a picture of herself at a premiere for her new film “Valerian” which she captioned: “Face by @fentybeauty.” The photo shows her wearing a shimmery peachy-gold hued eyeshadow, as well as a soft coral-red lip.

Rihanna is the latest in a long line of celebrities to venture into the makeup business, with Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner among the most famous stars to launch their own cosmetic empires recently. Meanwhile Chrissy Teigen, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Victoria Beckham have all put their names to high-profile beauty collaborations so far this year.

The Fenty Beauty collection will be available globally at Sephora and Harvey Nichols stores from September 8. — AFP-Relaxnews