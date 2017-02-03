Riccardo Tisci exits Givenchy as Versace rumours gather pace

Riccardo Tisci in New York, September 14, 2015. — Picture by Chad Batka/The New York TimesPARIS, Feb 3 — Renowned designer Riccardo Tisci has left French fashion house Givenchy after a 12-year tenure — the latest in a string of creatives’ departures from luxury labels over the past year.

According to WWD, the separation was made effective on January 31, following the expiration of Tisci’s latest employment agreement and the parting was mutual and amicable — although, in light of his departure, Givenchy will not stage a runway show on March 5 during Paris Fashion Week.

It is understood the fall-winter 2017 women’s collection will be designed by the studio and sold to retailers in Givenchy’s Paris showroom as usual.

Tisci, who is widely credited for having “revved up and reinvented Givenchy in his own edgy image” (via WWD), presented his last collections for the brand — fall-winter 2017 menswear and fall 2017 couture — at the National Library of France in Paris on January 20.

Givenchy did not provide any timelines for naming a successor and declined all comment on potential candidates.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Tisci could be headed to Versace.

The announcement puts Givenchy in the ranks of other luxury houses who have also recently made changes in creative leadership, including Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, Marni, Lanvin, Chloé, Jil Sander, Ermenegildo Zegna, Roberto Cavalli, Oscar de la Renta, Salvatore Ferragamo and Carven. — AFP-Relaxnews