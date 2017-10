Reuters Video: What happens if the Bali volcano erupts? (VIDEO)

Mount Agung, a volcano which had its alert status raised to the highest level last week, is seen as a farmer tends her crops, near Amed, on the resort island of Bali September 29, 2017. — Reuters picDENPASAR, Oct 4 — An eruption from Bali's Mount Agung volcano is imminent.

Authorities have evacuated some 75,000 people in danger zones surrounding areas.

The volcano has been quiet for almost five decades, but last week 700 tremors were detected in a single day. Experts, as well as the Indonesian government believe this to be a sign that Mount Agung is ready to erupt.

The last time Mount Agung erupted was in 1963, and the resulting catastrophe killed more than 1,000 people. — Reuters