Report: Prince Harry introduces Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton

Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry stand ready to give an award during a visit to The Mix in London December 19, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 16 — Prince Harry has introduced girlfriend Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton.

Or so The Sun claimed yesterday.

According to the UK tabloid, the 32-year-old British royal brought the Suits actress to meet his sister-in-law at the Cambridge’s apartment in Kensington Palace in London last Tuesday.

“It went really well and Meghan was very excited about meeting her,” an unnamed source told The Sun.

His niece Princess Charlotte and his brother Prince William were also present, the report added.

Prince George, however, remained in Norfolk, where William and Kate are based for most of the year, because he had to attend nursery school.

The Sun claimed that Prince William had already met Markle in November.

It is a known fact that Prince Harry and Kate Middleton are very close, and she is almost like the older sister that he never had — something that the unnamed source confirmed to The Sun.

“Kate was really looking forward to meeting Meghan and she knew how important it was to Harry,” the source was quoted as saying.

“Obviously Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died when he was very young so Kate really fulfils that older sister/maternal role. They are very close and he really values her opinion on girlfriends.”

Prince Harry and Markle confirmed their relationship in early November when the prince issued a statement that accused the press and social media of racial and sexist abuse against the 35-year-old actress.