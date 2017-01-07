Report: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle jet off to see Northern Lights

According to ‘The Sun’, Prince Harry wanted his first holiday with Meghan Markle to be ‘as romantic as possible.’ — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 7 — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship appears to be progressing steadily — with the latest reports out of the UK suggesting that the couple recently took their first holiday today.

And it wasn’t any old vacation, mind.

According to The Sun, the prince whisked his actress girlfriend off to Tromsø, Norway just after the New Year where they enjoyed “whale-watching, sunsets in the snow and watched the Aurora Borealis.”

An unnamed source told the tabloid that the 32-year-old younger brother of Prince William had “put a lot of thought into it” because he wanted to make their first holiday together “as romantic and special as possible.”

“Harry wanted to make this first holiday something [she] will never forget. It wasn’t an obvious choice like a glitzy beach resort or tropical island,” the source added.

“Harry wanted to get away from everyone and be totally on their own — just them.

“The Northern Lights are at their best at this time of year and currently have been the most amazing for ages. They really have had an unforgettable time.”

Although they were spotted together in London in early December, the couple did not spend Christmas together, but were reunited in time to see in 2017, multiple reports have suggested.