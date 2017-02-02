Last updated Thursday, February 02, 2017 3:40 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Report: Melania Trump and son Barron ‘may never move into the White House’

Thursday February 2, 2017
03:33 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Still some work to do, Barca coach says after missed chancesStill some work to do, Barca coach says after missed chances

Culling of 24 chickens in Singapore ruffles feathersCulling of 24 chickens in Singapore ruffles feathers

Local telco scene set for shakeup as players try to avoid price warLocal telco scene set for shakeup as players try to avoid price war

The Edit: Raw deal — chomp on sushi KitKat this Valentine’sThe Edit: Raw deal — chomp on sushi KitKat this Valentine’s

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and son Barron walk during the inaugural parade from the US Capitol in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and son Barron walk during the inaugural parade from the US Capitol in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Feb 2 — Are Donald and Melania Trump’s separate living arrangements about to become permanent?

According to a report in Us Weekly, the US first lady and son Barron are considering remaining permanently at their home in New York, rather than relocating to Washington.

If true, this would contradict the US president’s claim in November that his wife and son were postponing their move into the White House until the end of the school year.

“They will re-evaluate towards the end of the school year if they will keep this arrangement, or if Melania and Barron will move to Washington,” an insider was quoted as saying in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“They could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what’s best for Barron.”

Currently, the couple take it in turns to make the 90-minute journey between their apartment in New York and the White House.

The source, however, was quick to add that Melania is committed to her new role as first lady.

“Melania has been actively building her team, including hiring a chief of staff, a senior advisor and a social secretary, among other key positions,” the source added.

“While she is a mum first, she is very much embracing the role and responsibilities of first lady.”

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline