Report: Melania Trump and son Barron ‘may never move into the White House’

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and son Barron walk during the inaugural parade from the US Capitol in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Feb 2 — Are Donald and Melania Trump’s separate living arrangements about to become permanent?

According to a report in Us Weekly, the US first lady and son Barron are considering remaining permanently at their home in New York, rather than relocating to Washington.

If true, this would contradict the US president’s claim in November that his wife and son were postponing their move into the White House until the end of the school year.

“They will re-evaluate towards the end of the school year if they will keep this arrangement, or if Melania and Barron will move to Washington,” an insider was quoted as saying in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“They could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what’s best for Barron.”

Currently, the couple take it in turns to make the 90-minute journey between their apartment in New York and the White House.

The source, however, was quick to add that Melania is committed to her new role as first lady.

“Melania has been actively building her team, including hiring a chief of staff, a senior advisor and a social secretary, among other key positions,” the source added.

“While she is a mum first, she is very much embracing the role and responsibilities of first lady.”