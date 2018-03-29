REN Clean Skincare wants to save oceans, as well as your complexion

REN Clean Skincare X Surfrider Foundation — Image courtesy of Business WireLONDON, March 29 — The “clean beauty” trend has been given a further boost, following the news that REN Clean Skincare is the latest brand to announce a major eco-friendly initiative.

The British label, which has been a champion of the clean skincare movement for almost two decades by eschewing toxic ingredients and waste in its products, is teaming up with the ocean-focused non profit Surfrider Foundation. Through sponsorship and collaboration, the duo will work together to help to protect clean water and healthy, plastic-free beaches.

“Since REN Clean Skincare launched in East London in 2000, we have embraced our role as beauty industry activists and have never stopped looking for ways to improve the efficacy of our clean skincare products and to reduce the environmental impact of our brand,” said Arnaud Meysselle, Chief Executive Officer, REN Clean Skincare, in a statement.

“Our passion for the health of the planet and our fearless approach to innovation empowered us to take the next important step for our company — extending our Clean to Skin mission to include Clean to Planet.”

To kickstart the partnership, which launches ahead of Earth Day 2018, set for April 22, REN is encouraging its customers and retail partners to participate in one of over 300 Surfrider Foundation beach cleanups scheduled to take place throughout the US and UK, with additional cleanups in Europe and Australia to follow.

The move, which is part of REN's new “Clean to Skin, Clean to Planet” initiative, is just the beginning for the brand, which has also pledged to become completely “Zero Waste” by 2021.

REN is not alone in its mission to keep the planet, as well as its customers, beautiful. Earlier this year, home spa brand Bliss relaunched as a more sustainable company, having eliminated parabens, phthalates, SLS, and SLES from its formulas and made solar power the source of energy for the creation of almost half of its products.

Meanwhile, last November saw the beauty giants Clarins, Coty, L'Oréal and Groupe Rocher all team up on a “Responsible Beauty Initiative” (RBI), a concept aiming to encourage sustainability within the industry, on an ethical, social and environmental level. — AFP-Relaxnews