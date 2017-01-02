Rembrandt collection on tour of Paris, Shanghai, Beijing, Abu Dhabi

Ferdinand Bol (1616-1680), 'Eliezer and Rebecca at the Well,' ca. 1645-1646. — AFP picPARIS, Jan 2 — In February, the Louvre in Paris will present masterpieces from the Leiden Collection as part of a season-long spotlight on the Dutch Golden Age. Highlights from the show will then travel to Shanghai, Beijing and Abu Dhabi in 2017 and 2018.

The Leiden Collection, assembled since 1993 by American philanthropist Thomas Kaplan and his wife, Daphne Recanati Kaplan, is the largest private collection of works by Rembrandt, with more than 250 paintings and drawings by the artist, as well as works by several generations of his pupils.

The Leiden Collection consists of several Leiden painters including Gerrit Dou and Frans van Mieris as well as Jan Steen and Jan Lievens, and its Rembrandts include the large-format “Minerva.”

“Masterpieces of the Leiden Collection: The Age of Rembrandt” will focus on 17th-century Dutch painters, displaying 30 works from the region of Leiden in the Netherlands. Ten works by Rembrandt, as well as a painting recently attributed to the artist, will also be featured.

The exhibition will aim to illuminate the mixed repertoire of Dutch painting as well as show how a single painter can practice mixed genres.

On the occasion of the exhibition, the Kaplans will officially present the Louvre with “Eliezer and Rebecca at the Well” by Rembrandt pupil Ferdinand Bol, which has been on loan to the Louvre's Dutch galleries since 2010.

“Masterpieces of the Leiden Collection” will show at the Louvre from February 22 through May 22, 2017. After that, 60 highlights will travel to the Long Museum in Shanghai and to the National Museum in Beijing in 2017 and 2018, followed by the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

From January 23, the Leiden Collection will be viewable via an online catalog here.

Find out more about “Masterpieces of the Leiden Collection: The Age of Rembrandt” here. — AFP-Relaxnews