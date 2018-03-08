Reese Witherspoon’s fashion line joins with Eloquii for plus size collection

Draper James for Eloquii Layton Parrot Printed Jumpsuit. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 8 — Reese Witherspoon’s fashion brand is expanding into plus sizes with a new collaboration.

The actress’s lifestyle label, Draper James, has joined forces with plus-size retailer Eloquii on a 30-piece capsule collection that will run in sizes 12-28. The series will kick off this spring with a range of dresses and separates blending Eloquii’s tailoring with the Draper James signature Southern aesthetic, dubbed “Escape Route”. A separate capsule collection, “Hello Darlin’,” is set to roll out in the summer.

“Here at Draper James we care deeply about our customers’ feedback and they’ve consistently asked for expanded sizing,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “We were determined to set out to find the right partner to better serve her, which led us to Eloquii, a brand whose fashion and fit we love.”

The collaboration is the latest to come from Draper James, a Southern-inspired lifestyle label founded and headed up by Witherspoon that incorporates ready-to-wear clothing, accessories, and home accents. Last November, the brand partnered with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), to offer its students the chance to design a limited edition capsule collection called “Mommy + Me” for the Draper James Spring 2018 line.

Draper James for Eloquii is now available from Eloquii and Draper James, both in stores and online, and on RentTheRunway.com, priced from US$55 to US$225 (RM215 to RM879). — AFP-Relaxnews