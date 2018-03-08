Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Reese Witherspoon’s fashion line joins with Eloquii for plus size collection

Thursday March 8, 2018
10:35 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Florida school shooter indicted on 17 murder counts (VIDEO)Florida school shooter indicted on 17 murder counts (VIDEO)

The Edit: Coca-Cola eyes bubbly alcoholic drink for JapanThe Edit: Coca-Cola eyes bubbly alcoholic drink for Japan

The Edit: The Cranberries announce final album with O’RiordanThe Edit: The Cranberries announce final album with O’Riordan

Restaurant owners mull closing shop due to extended water cutsRestaurant owners mull closing shop due to extended water cuts

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Draper James for Eloquii Layton Parrot Printed Jumpsuit. — AFP picDraper James for Eloquii Layton Parrot Printed Jumpsuit. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 8 — Reese Witherspoon’s fashion brand is expanding into plus sizes with a new collaboration.

The actress’s lifestyle label, Draper James, has joined forces with plus-size retailer Eloquii on a 30-piece capsule collection that will run in sizes 12-28. The series will kick off this spring with a range of dresses and separates blending Eloquii’s tailoring with the Draper James signature Southern aesthetic, dubbed “Escape Route”. A separate capsule collection, “Hello Darlin’,” is set to roll out in the summer.

“Here at Draper James we care deeply about our customers’ feedback and they’ve consistently asked for expanded sizing,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “We were determined to set out to find the right partner to better serve her, which led us to Eloquii, a brand whose fashion and fit we love.”

The collaboration is the latest to come from Draper James, a Southern-inspired lifestyle label founded and headed up by Witherspoon that incorporates ready-to-wear clothing, accessories, and home accents. Last November, the brand partnered with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), to offer its students the chance to design a limited edition capsule collection called “Mommy + Me” for the Draper James Spring 2018 line.

Draper James for Eloquii is now available from Eloquii and Draper James, both in stores and online, and on RentTheRunway.com, priced from US$55 to US$225 (RM215 to RM879). — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram