Red carpet trends from 2017 Golden Globes: Pastels, sparkles and sophisticated style

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — Sunday, January 8, the cream of the global movie business turned out for the Golden Globes, which brought awards for a host of actors and actresses, including Isabelle Huppert, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Viola Davis and Casey Affleck. For this first red carpet event of the year, movie stars and fashion icons hedged their bets with pastel colours, sparkle and shine, sequins, feathers, black & white tones and extra-long gowns.

There were no eccentric displays at this year’s Golden Globes. While certain events set the stage for celebrities to turn heads with sexy, or even provocative attires, the Golden Globes is a more sober and sophisticated affair. The guests attending this year’s event played it safe with classics from major designers, often with pieces from pre-fall, resort or spring/summer 2017 collections.

Yellow is the new black

The standout colour from this year’s ceremony was yellow. Alongside the many ensembles in traditional black and white shades — classics for this kind of event — photographers and guests were treated to a whole line-up of dresses in different shades of yellow, with pastel for Reese Witherspoon, a sunny shade for Maisie Williams, a satin finish for Emily Ratajkowski and Tracee Ellis Ross, a vibrant bright for Viola Davis and a green-tinged shade for Natalie Portman.

In the Gallery

Natalie Portman arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Maisie Williams arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Viola Davis arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Carrie Underwood arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Claire Foy arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Lily Collins arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Felicity Jones arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Zoe Saldana arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Bree Larson arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Kerry Washington arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Olympic gymnast Simone Biles arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Michelle Williams arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Drew Barrymore arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Sarah Paulson arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Ruth Negga arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Anna Kendrick arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Sophie Turner arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Jessica Biel arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Mandy Moore arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Amy Adams arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Winona Ryder arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Sienna Miller arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Thandie Newton arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Janelle Monae arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Gwendoline Christie arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

Yellow was by no means the only colour at this year’s event. However, apart from a few flashes of bright red, stars generally picked softer shades. Emma Stone, for example, shone in a pastel Valentino dress covered in stars. Jessica Chastain dazzled in blue, and Naomi Campbell, Felicity Jones and Lily Collins slipped into various shades of pink.

Gold, silver, embroidery

While the trend was clearly for simple sophistication, guests still shimmered and shone on the Golden Globes red carpet. Some chose to stand out with gold and silver gowns, sure to catch photographers’ eyes. Others favoured embroidered detailing, with glitter, sparkles, sequins and metallic embellishments proving a noticeable trend, both on the red carpet and at the after-show party. Sofia Vergara, Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman, Gina Rodriguez, Chrissy Teigen, Priyanka Chopra, Sarah Paulson and Ruth Negga all rocked this particular trend. — AFP-Relaxnews