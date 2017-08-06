Ready to sweat it out… in style?

Fans of black and white will love the Monochrome Ombre. – Pictures by Choo Choy May and courtesy of Sisu StoreKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Hot yoga or hot Pilates practitioners often place towels on top of their mats to prevent slipping as their hands or feet get sweaty.

Sisu Store founder Nur Aimi Abd Razak decided to bring joy and add colour to her hot yoga sessions by designing and creating a series of microfiber suede runners in fun chic prints.

Featuring hot pink flamingos, geometric prints and abstract designs, these runners are anti-slip and made from high-quality material sourced overseas. Each runner also has a contrasting underside in a plain colour.

“The idea to start Sisu began when I started doing hot yoga. When I signed up, they gave us a free yoga towel. I wanted to buy another but I couldn’t find any in Malaysia that I liked. Also, it’s not local and expensive,” says Aimi who loves colours.

Nur Aimi Abd Razak saw that there was a gap in the yoga towel market so she started designing her ownEven when Aimi found affordable ones, these were plain so the graphic designer decided to take matters into her own hands and designed runners for her own start-up.

Aimi shares that the runners can be machine or hand washed, depending on how frequently you use them. “It’s not advisable to wash it every time you use it but it depends on the individual as well, like how sweaty the person gets. For me, I just hang it to dry after use,” advises Aimi.

She recommends just rinsing with water without the use of any fabric detergent or softener as that may ruin the fabric.

When Aimi was thinking of turning this idea into a business, she felt that the market was very niche because not many people were taking up yoga and Pilates so she designed the runners to be multi-purpose; you can use it to perk up your home decor by hanging it on the wall, use it as a rug or even bring it to the beach.

The length of the runner is 1.8 metres and as wide as 0.8 metres which is the same size as a yoga mat.

Aimi couldn’t get the runners made locally as the material was unavailable here. Moreover they couldn’t print the colour that Aimi wanted.

“The two challenges I faced with production was the material and also the printing itself. There are a lot of things that are made and printed here but when they print the material the colour becomes too light. It can’t read the bright colours in my designs,” says Aimi.

The Magic Kilim runner by Sisu Store appeals to guys as well (left). The best-seller has got to be the Yomingo runner (right)Another hurdle Aimi faced was the costing of the runners. She had a clear idea that it needed to be affordable for Malaysians and international customers otherwise there is no market for her runners.

“This is also a work in progress for me because my target was actually to make it very affordable but right now my price is still premium,” she adds.

The runners cost RM185 each for the three designs: Monochrome Ombre, Yomingo and Magic Kilim. They are available at TriBeCa in Bangsar Village II, Rawsome in Taman Tun Dr Ismail and Hot Yo Studio at Desa Sri Hartamas. You can also purchase the runners from Sisu Store’s official website.

Aimi is quite the multi-tasker as she co-owns a graphic design company, gave birth about six months ago and does Sisu Store on the side. The business is very much a one-woman show as Aimi handles everything from the web design to marketing including manning the stall when she sets up in bazaars.

Curious to know what Sisu means? It’s a Finnish word that’s used widely in Finland signifying the act of doing something in the face of adversity. In Aimi’s case, she started Sisu Store without overthinking the challenges.

The architecture graduate majored in industrial design but has always loved graphic design so that’s why she dived right into designing for Sisu Store. “For the next batch of designs I think I do have to go to the factory because previously it was through a forwarder,” shares Aimi.

Sisu Store’s runners can be used as a decorative item as wellAlthough it sounds easy — just printing on fabric — Aimi learned through trial and error that she needs to learn about buying by roll, colours and choosing the material.

She actually started R&D last year while she was pregnant but she only launched the brand this March. “The response has been very good but it’s just me, I’m a bit slow,” she said.

The best-selling runner right now is actually the Yomingo which has a tropical vibe with its hot pink flamingos amidst greenery.

To kickstart Sisu Store, Aimi actually gave samples of the runners to yoga instructors to test. Fortunately, the instructors gave good feedback on the samples and it also got people enquiring about the product.

Sisu Store

Website: www.sisustore.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sisu.store