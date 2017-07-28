Raped on orders of a village council in Pakistan (VIDEO)

KARACHI, July 28 — A 16-year-old girl in Pakistan was raped as revenge for her brother's alleged rape of another girl.

Police have arrested 25 members of an informal village council accused of decreeing the attack.

She was handed over to the victim's brother to be raped as retaliation. The family handed her over, and the punishment took place last week.

The case came to light when both families filed criminal charges, accusing each of the two sons of rape.

A view of the room where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped on the order of a village council in Rajapur village near Multan, Pakistan July 27, 2017. — Reuters picBoth victims and their mothers are now in a women's protection centre.

Pakistan has a centuries-old tradition of local councils, or jirgas, handing down quick justice.

Villagers often see them as preferable to a cumbersome legal system.

"Revenge rape," and the role of the jirgas, drew world attention when an attack on a woman named Mukhtaran Mai was ordered in similar circumstances.

She went on to become a high-profile campaigner for women's rights. — Reuters