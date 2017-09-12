RakanKL Walk: Street photography reveals the life of ordinary KL folks

RakanKL Walk Photography Exhibition poster.KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Street photography with a purpose. That’s the concept behind the RakanKL Walk Photography Exhibition running from September 14 to 30, 2017 at The Refinery Art Gallery.

The RakanKL movement was first formed in 2012 as a gathering of concerned citizens and civil society advocates for heritage preservation of Kuala Lumpur, and this exhibition highlights the daily lives of people in Kuala Lumpur captured in the form of black & white photographs by three RakanKL Walk leaders and hobbyist photographers — Ngeow Chow Ying, Dennis Ong and Ben Toh.

This photography exhibition also serves as a RakanKL fundraiser. As such, limited-edition prints of only 10 prints each will be sold at RM1,000 each, with 30 per cent from the proceeds to be channelled to RakanKL’s fund for ongoing and future projects and activities.

Lok Ann Restaurant & Hotel at Jalan Sultan (2013) by Ngeow Chow Ying. — Pictures courtesy of Ngeow Chow Ying, Dennis Ong and Ben TohLawyer and activist Ngeow is motivated by a need to document people and their stories. She says, “I have been very much involved in the efforts to save Jalan Sultan, especially Lok Ann Hotel while the communities faced compulsory acquisition from the government.

“Part of my selections are pictures I took on the last day of its operation. After Lok Ann’s closure, I continue to document the people living along Jalan Sultan and Jalan Petaling. The purpose is to document and reflect.”

Sisters Kopitiam at Pasar Raja Bot, Chow Kit (2016) by Dennis Ong.Ong, an undergraduate student, is inspired by the support given by the public who share the same appreciation for Kuala Lumpur’s rich cultural heritage. He adds, “This exhibition is also fuelled by RakanKL’s mission to document and share stories of the city and its people in hopes of igniting conversations that are constructive and beneficial towards understanding Kuala Lumpur better and kickstarting initiatives that the people can enjoy.”

Artist and graphic designer Toh believes that photography is for everyone. He explains, “Photography can be meaningful, informing our past and present and inspiring positive futures. We hope to work and engage with people to explore the unique ability to connect, to tell stories, to inquire, to reflect on humanity’s past and present through these photography exhibition and to celebrate the city’s diversity.”

As such Toh selects his photographs in a way that allows the subjects to speak for themselves. He says, “It’s raw and dramatic with high contrast of black and white. It’s honest and it allows you to show the true persons going about their daily lives.”

Jalan Sultan (2015) by Ben Toh.

Indeed, every photograph has its own story. Ngeow remembers a casual encounter with an old man sweeping the floor near Jalan Sultan. She says, “It was a few days before Merdeka; we were walking towards the back lane behind Kompleks Selangor where fruit vendors cut and prepare their fruits. He is probably over 80 years old. It is touching, that someone chooses to stay while everyone has left Jalan Sultan to live somewhere else.”

One week after, the RakanKL Walk trio heard the news that a fire broke out and destroyed the Chinese medical centre and fruit stores along Jalan Sultan. Ngeow says, “There was no report on fatalities, but the structures are gone. We wonder where he is now.”

During a RakanKL Walk, most photos are taken at the spur of the moment. Ong shares, “There are times when the subjects photographed acknowledge that their photos are being taken. While some aren’t too happy about it, some happily request for more! And one of the best takeaways is receiving their innocent and friendly smiles.”

Meat butcher, Pasar Sentul (2013) by Ben Toh.For Toh, his favourite memory is one of camaraderie. He says, “Stationed outside Koon Kee wantan mee shop at Jalan Hang Lekir is Uncle Loh’s Apam Balik. Uncle Loh, who has been doing this for the last 30 years, is always at his vintage food cart while wearing his familiar unbuttoned cotton shirt and pants. What is surprising is that his food cart almost completely blocks the entrance to the wantan mee shop but we were told about their long friendship for many years.”

Perhaps, at the end of the day, this is what the exhibition is about (and, by extension, the walk itself): precious moments in time — wistful, nostalgic, joyful, moving — captured before they are lost forever.

RakanKL Walk Photography Exhibition

Featuring RakanKL members Ngeow Chow Ying, Dennis Ong and Ben Toh

September 14-30, 2017

Official opening on Saturday, September 16, 2017 (3pm with light refreshments)

Venue: The Refinery Art Gallery, 3A-d6, 801 Jalan Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

Viewing hours 1-6pm daily. For appointments, call 012-205 0716.

Free public talks will be held in the weekends during the exhibition period, including talks by Sabine Ferrao and Jowin Foo. For details, visit:

— The Refinery: www.facebook.com/d7refinery/

— RakanKL: www.facebook.com/rakankl2012/

Uncle Tung at Lok Ann Hotel & Restaurant (2013) by Ngeow Chow Ying.