Rainbow hair gets a neon makeover

Alicia Keys unveiled a headful of dazzling neon braids in summery shades of golden yellow, tangerine and hot pink on Instagram earlier this week. ― AFP picNEW YORK, July 29 ― Alicia Keys took to Instagram earlier this week to prove what we have long suspected ― namely, that the “rainbow hair” trend is well and truly back.

The star unveiled a headful of dazzling neon braids in summery shades of golden yellow, tangerine and hot pink, to the delight of her fans, emphasizing the look by matching her fiery new ‘do to her cerise-coloured jeans. She teamed the look with her signature bare-faced beauty and outsized hoop earrings.

Whether braided or otherwise, neon hair colours are definitely enjoying a revival. Keys is the latest in a long line of celebrities championing the trend ― back in June, actress Bella Thorne took everyone by surprise when she unveiled a shocking pink style that she has been rocking ever since. Salma Hayek opted for a candyfloss shade for the Cannes Film Festival back in May, and Kylie Jenner turned up to Coachella sporting long, straight peach locks. Meanwhile, Korean-American model and streetwear star Irene Kim continues to keep the look fresh by regularly switching up the colours of her multicoloured bob.

“Rainbow hair” first hit the beauty scene a few years ago, and has reappeared several times since under various monikers. 2015 saw the introduction of “Colombré”, which involves leaving roots their natural colour and adding flashes of pastel or fluo tones to the bottom half of the hair, as well as ‘Brony hair', which was inspired by the 1980s TV franchise My Little Pony. Now it looks like we are moving into brighter territory, with pastel shades being exchanged for bolder neons and stronger primary colours. All in all, it looks like there's never been a better time to chase rainbows. ― AFP-Relaxnews