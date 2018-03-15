QuietOn noise-cancelling earbuds are designed for victims of snoring

QuietOn has started a pre-order campaign for Sleep on Indiegogo and has already largely surpassed their goal. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 15 — Is there anything more frustrating for a light sleeper than sharing a bed with a snorer? The team at Finnish company QuietOn is convinced that there isn’t and has developed a solution to help sufferers drown out the snores and get some much needed zzz’s with its new noise-cancelling earbuds.

This week, sleep enthusiasts at the Wearable Technology Show 2018 in London were able to see firsthand the little buds that could change so many lives.

Described as truly wireless noise-cancelling earplugs (yes, they call them “plugs”, rather than earbuds, possibly to better emphasise their sound-blocking capacity), the primary focus of the company is to help people sleep, concentrate and escape city bustle.

The company’s current model QuietOn (US$200 or RM782) tackles airplane sounds and industry racket by -40DB, however the latest Sleep edition is claimed to be the “World’s most powerful snoring killer with five clever functions that bring you a good night’s sleep”.

How? The technology is not exactly revolutionary, so why are so many people excited about this particular pair? The mission the company set for themselves sums it up pretty well: “The device needs to be wire-free and small enough to fit in the ear, easy to carry and long battery life…”

Current options on the market rarely have all these qualities; while Sony’s WF-1000X are also truly wireless noise-cancelling earbuds, they have a battery life of about three hours.

QuietOn Sleep will supposedly work for 20 hours, which is at least two nights’ sleep for most. They come with a charging case, similar to the one for Apple’s AirPods. The technology is said to be optimised to cancel out low frequency sounds, i.e., snoring. A super lightweight, full in-ear design, and soft ear-pads made from safe materials promise “superior comfort.” Meanwhile you can simply tap to change from sleeping mode to hearing mode, and the noise cancelling will turn off.

QuietOn has started a pre-order campaign for Sleep on Indiegogo and has already largely surpassed their goal. While various Early Bird deals are still available, the retail price is expected to be US$239 and the first models are expected to ship around October. — AFP-Relaxnews