Quick and painless DIY tattoos (VIDEO)

DIY computer-printed tattoos from Nifty by Buzzfeed.LOS ANGELES, Feb 4 ― For those of you who have always wanted a tattoo without the pain, we may just have the solution for you. The brilliant folks at Nifty by Buzzfeed shows you how with just hairspray and eyeliner.

Choose your design and draw it using your eyeliner. Once done, spray it all over with hairspray to set it. And that’s it. This tattoo should last you about a day or so.

For another more refined method, you’ll need tattoo paper and a printer.

Copy all your images onto a blank document then flip it horizontally.

Next, print on the glossy side of your tattoo paper. Then peel the adhesive film off the paper it comes on, and layer it onto your tattoos.

Smooth out any bubbles that may appear.

When you want to use your tattoos, simply cut out the image, peel off the adhesive and press it against your skin. Then press a damp rag on the image for a few seconds, peel off and voila, enjoy your new tattoo.