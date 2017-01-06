Quality versus quantity

In order to bring out good inventions to market, it is important to generate as many creative ideas as possible. — Picture by shutterstock

In order to bring out good inventions to market, it is important to generate as many creative ideas as possible. Such ideas can then be put to trial to determine if the creative ideas would translate into viable innovative products or services. Hence, quantity does come into play.

However, the difference in the realm of innovation is that both quantity and quality play a hand-in-hand role. A large number of innovations with high quality stand the best chance of being commercialised.

For example, the University of Stanford’s Technology Licensing Office (TLO) received over 8,000 ideas at very early stages of development over a period of 40 years from 1970 to 2010.

Over 3,000 of these technologies were further developed and transferred to industry for commercialisation. Hence we can determine that Stanford TLO’s rate of technology transfer is around the 38 per cent mark over the said 40-year period.

This far exceeds the global average of 3-5 per cent of the same. In addition to Stanford, there are many other organisations across the globe that maintain such high success rates of quality innovations being transferred to industry in large numbers (i.e. quantity).

Innovations can be either breakthrough or incremental. Breakthrough innovations are those that are completely new and ingrained with a high potential to disrupt markets.

They are game changers and have the ability to displace other technologies existing in the market. Some examples of disruptive innovations include mobile internet, internet of things (IoT), robotics, cloud computing, driverless vehicles including drones and 3D printing.

Incremental innovations are those that have a value-added advantage over the existing innovations in the market. These innovations could be cheaper, cost-effective to manufacture, more user-friendly or a combination of the aforementioned and other value-adding aspects.

Some examples of incremental innovations include Gillette, Coca Cola and Cadbury.

In order to align themselves with better customer needs, Gillette is continuously improving its products where they started with a single blade razors and made them evolve into various multi-blade razors with many user-friendly features and customisations.

Similarly, Coca Cola well maintains their 130-year-old brand by introducing various new lines of products such as Coke with Lime and Cherry Coke.

Cadbury has followed a similar pattern by introducing new lines of products with various flavours and customisations.

The important point to note is that whether it’s a breakthrough innovation or an incremental innovation, quality does matter and so does quantity.

The understanding of quantity, of course, is easy to comprehend but what is really quality from an innovation point of view? Quality would mean the degree inherent in a product or service to fulfil customer needs and expectations.

Businesses acquire or lose the competitive advantages of their products or services by the quality by which goods and services are conveyed to the end user.

Many companies apply consistent improvement methodologies in order to keep ahead of the game (for example, Gillette as mentioned above). Businesses around the globe have followed this strategy for many decades and therefore innovation in quality management is not a new paradigm.

What is needed to maintain the quality of products or services offered? This is where a market-driven strategy becomes extremely important.

Market-driven can be defined as a strategy or strategies that a company formulates by gathering intelligence on market trends and customer needs instead of the company’s innovative capacity, productive capacity or its current products/services.

A lack of this has led to many innovations that have been created as solutions where these solutions need to be in search of market problems for successful commercialisation.

The so-called technology push is being criticised across the world as solutions have been created without understanding the problem (i.e. without understanding the real market needs).

Most universities across the globe have protected many IPs that have no industry relevance and this is a fine example of the aforementioned “solutions in search of problems.”

Hence, a fine indicator for determining the quality of an innovation is its degree of alignment with market needs. The better the alignment, the better is the quality. Therefore, the trick of the trade is not to go by protecting each and every piece of intellectual property right that an organisation owns because it “appears” to be new.

Market relevance must be thoroughly investigated and confirmed prior to making protection and commercialisation efforts.

What are the things that can be done further to improve the quality of innovations? Various steps and approaches can be taken by an organisation to improve the quality of their innovations.

In addition to having a market-driven approach in formulating their innovative products and services, companies should and must collaborate with external parties to bring in knowledge, expertise and IPs from elsewhere.

This can potentially improve the quality quite significantly. It is said that no single organisation in the world owns more than 1 per cent of all technological knowledge. This is true for multi-national corporations (MNCs), large companies as well as small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Collaboration is powerful and in the innovations space, it has proved to confer great advantages to innovative companies to stay ahead of the game. Innovative and collaborative companies continue to spur more and more great quality innovations in large quantities. A fine example of this is Proctor and Gamble – a company that innovates with passion.

In conclusion, quantity does matter as well as quality in the realm of innovation. The strategy should be to create large numbers of quality innovations. In doing so, addressing market needs and trends are crucial. Collaborative networks, relationships and good business strategy will significantly increase the likelihood of commercial success.