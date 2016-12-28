Putting the final touches on the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball (VIDEO)

The crystal ball said to weigh more than 11,000 pounds and is covered in a total of 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles. — Screen capture via ReutersNEW YORK, Dec 28 — It’s the countdown to the New Year’s Eve countdown...and workers are carefully assembling the key elements to the Times Square Ball Drop.

288 new Waterford crystal triangles will decorate the infamous ball.

And this year, the triangular pieces feature a new design for 2017 called the “Gift of Kindness.”

“The Waterford theme of the ‘Gift of Kindness’ is really perfect for this year. Because I think 2016 has been a tough year and it always hasn’t been kind. Just the larger events in the world,” Times Square Alliance president Tim Tompkins said.

“Things like Brexit, our divisive presidential election, debates in Europe about what to do with refugees. It’s been a tough year. So the theme of kindness on the small scale and on the large scale is really important.”

A large-scale idea for a large-scale crystal ball.

More than a million people are expected in Times Square to ring in the New Year. And if Waterford has its way, to sparkle with kindness going forward into 2017. — Reuters