Pups take over Saks Fifth Avenue on National Puppy Day (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, March 24 — To celebrate National Puppy Day and encourage people to adopt pets from shelters, Saks Fifth Avenue’s famed windows “went to the dogs” yesterday, with puppies playing and sporting custom T-shirts reading “SAKS OR NOWHERE” as onlookers fawned over the puppies and took photographs from outside.

Parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson’s Bay Company, partnered with North Shore Animal League America to hold a puppy adoption event.

“Thirty years ago we started a program called Humane Relocation to make sure every animal, no matter where they are in the entire world, has a chance of finding a forever home,” said Matthew Carroll, associate director at North Shore Animal League America. “And today, we have 15 of those puppies with us at Saks Fifth Avenue.”

Puppies play in a window display of Saks Fifth Avenue, promoting pet adoption on the occasion of National Puppy Day, in New York March 23, 2018. — Reuters pic“We’re hoping to find all of these puppies homes, because for every puppy that gets adopted, two lives are saved, the life of the puppy and then the life of the pet that the animal shelter can take in its place,” said Cleo Davis-Urman, director of special projects at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Potential puppy adopter Amanda Cora said the puppy she was holding in her arms was, “Adorable. He’s so adorable. Who cannot love that face? I’m serious. Who cannot love him?”

March 23 was designated as National Puppy Day in 2006 by animal behaviorist and author Colleen Paige to raise awareness for puppies in need of being adopted. — Reuters