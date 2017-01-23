Last updated Monday, January 23, 2017 1:41 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Protesters don’t want bullfights back in Bogota, clash with cops (VIDEO)

Monday January 23, 2017
01:05 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Charlie Hunnam conquers a kingdom in new ‘King Arthur’ clipThe Edit: Charlie Hunnam conquers a kingdom in new ‘King Arthur’ clip

Analysts: Declining Chinese population a worrying trendAnalysts: Declining Chinese population a worrying trend

Donald Trump on protesters: Why didn’t these people vote? (VIDEO)Donald Trump on protesters: Why didn’t these people vote? (VIDEO)

Record-seeking Serena battles into quarter-finals with Strycova winRecord-seeking Serena battles into quarter-finals with Strycova win

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BOGOTA, Jan 23 — Protesters pushed down barricades, spat and threw rocks at civil police who responded with batons, as riot police employed stun grenades and gas.

Several arrests were made yesterday as police and paramedics attended to injuries incurred in the scuffles.

Image from the Reuters video on Bogota protesters demonstrating against the return of bullfighting to the city.Image from the Reuters video on Bogota protesters demonstrating against the return of bullfighting to the city.Spectators added to the tensions, seemingly taunting protesters from the turrets of Bogota's 1930s-era brick bullring, smiling and waving handkerchiefs in response to cries of “assassins” and “torturers.”

Bogota's previous leftist mayor outlawed bullfighting in 2012, but the constitutional court later overturned the ban, ruling that it was part of Colombia's cultural heritage and could not be blocked. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline