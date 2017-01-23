Protesters don’t want bullfights back in Bogota, clash with cops (VIDEO)

BOGOTA, Jan 23 — Protesters pushed down barricades, spat and threw rocks at civil police who responded with batons, as riot police employed stun grenades and gas.

Several arrests were made yesterday as police and paramedics attended to injuries incurred in the scuffles.

Image from the Reuters video on Bogota protesters demonstrating against the return of bullfighting to the city.Spectators added to the tensions, seemingly taunting protesters from the turrets of Bogota's 1930s-era brick bullring, smiling and waving handkerchiefs in response to cries of “assassins” and “torturers.”

Bogota's previous leftist mayor outlawed bullfighting in 2012, but the constitutional court later overturned the ban, ruling that it was part of Colombia's cultural heritage and could not be blocked. — Reuters