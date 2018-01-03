Protect your lips with Laneige’s new Lip Glowy Balm

Laneige’s new Lip Glowy Balm is priced at RM45 and it will be available from March onwards. — Picture courtesy of Laneige MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Lipstick holds best on a smooth surface, so make sure your lips are supple and glowing all day with Laneige’s new Lip Glowy Balm.

Laneige has certainly made caring for your lips a whole lot easier with this balm that comes in four irresistible flavours that include Berry, Grapefruit, Peach and Pear.

Packed with the moisturising benefits of Murumuru and Shea Butter, the Lip Glowy Balm forms a transparent coat on the lips to create a layer of moisture for long lasting hydration. That’s right, you can easily say goodbye to chapped and flaky lips with this product.

Easy to use, just apply before or after lip makeup for a hydrated and alluring looking lips. The transparent coating also helps creates a radiant and lively looking glow to the lips that also brings out the vivid colours of your lipstick.

The Lip Glowy Balm is priced at RM45 and it will be available at all Laneige beauty counters and boutiques nationwide from March onwards.