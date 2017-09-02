Proenza Schouler poised to launch second, casual collection

Proenza Schouler is the brainchild of designer duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 2 — New York-based luxury fashion label Proenza Schouler is set to launch a secondary line, dubbed a “sister” collection to its existing offering.

The fresh collection, reportedly titled “White Label”, will be made up of the more casual pieces — such as denim, T-shirts, and basics — that have been part of the main line for a while, but will now be separated out and highlighted in an effort to boost the business with more accessible, affordable options (via WWD).

The move follows the recent appointment of Elizabeth Giardina to the design team — from Derek Lam 10 Crosby where she had been vice president of design for five years — and chief executive officer, Judd Crane, who joined the c-suite at Proenza Schouler from Selfridges last year.

Proenza Schouler is the brainchild of designer duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, and was launched in 2002 as a womenswear and accessories brand. — AFP-Relaxnews