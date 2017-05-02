Princess Charlotte looks cute as a button in new official birthday portrait

Britain’s Princess Charlotte is seen in this undated handout photograph, taken at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and released by Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in London May 1, 2017. ― Reuters picLONDON, May 2 ― It won’t be a royal birthday without an updated snap for all to share and as Princess Charlotte turns two today, we get treated to a picture of her that was taken by her mum Kate Middleton.

Kensington Palace in a statement said: “The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday.

“Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.”

The young royal can be seen in the garden of the family’s Norfolk home Anmer Hall, dressed in a soft yellow cardigan with images of blue sheep on it and a delicate navy clip to top it all.

Kensington Palace has not revealed plans on how Princess Charlotte’s birthday will be celebrated ,but that is not stopping us from sending her happy birthday wishes!