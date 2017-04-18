Prince William, Kate Middleton are just like us: They’ll do the school run every morning

Britain’s Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive to board a floatplane for their official departure from Canada in Victoria, British Columbia, October 1, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, April 18 — Prince William and his wife Kate are planning to do the school run when their son Prince George starts school in September.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have often spoken about their desire to give their two children as normal a childhood as possible.

According to Hello!, the couple plan to continue being hands-on parents, with the intention of dropping off and picking up Prince George from Thomas’ Battersea every day.

The school is about a 30-minute drive from Kensington Palace.

Unlike public engagements, neither Prince William nor Kate will use a police escort, choosing instead to brave London traffic.

A source was quoted as saying: “They are very hands-on parents and although they acknowledge that it might cause a bit of a buzz to start with, they are hopeful it will soon settle down.

“It’s very important to both of them that George enjoys as normal a childhood as possible, particularly as he settles into a new school, and for them this includes dropping him off at the school gates.”

Another source said: “Kate wants George — and later Charlotte — to have the same school experience that she did as a child. Both she and William very much agree on this and think George will be very, very happy there.”