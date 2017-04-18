Prince William and Lady Gaga join forces to shatter mental health stigma (VIDEO)

LONDON, April 18 — In a new clip released today, Prince William facetimes Lady Gaga to discuss mental health, as part of a Heads Together campaign.

In the four-minute clip, the pair discuss a series of films in which people from all walks of life discuss their mental health challenges.

The Duke of Cambridge, who with his brother Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge, champions mental health issues in a bid to shatter the stigma that still surrounds sufferers.

William recently called for an end to the “stiff upper lip” culture, saying he wants his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to be able to talk about their emotions.

Prince William and Lady Gaga facetime to talk about PTSD in this screengrab from YouTube.In the video, he can be seen saying to Gaga: “It’s time that everyone speaks up and really feels very normal about mental health, it’s the same as physical health.

“Everybody has mental health and we shouldn’t be ashamed of it and just having a conversation with a friend or family member can really make such a difference.”

William then made plans to meet Gaga in the UK in October to discuss how they can work together to do more to tackle the mental health stigma.

It is understood that the prince got in touch with the pop star after reading her open letter, released through her Born This Way Foundation last year, in which she revealed that she lives with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after being raped when she was 19-years-old.

The release of today’s film comes a day after Prince Harry admitted in in a podcast that he sought counselling to deal with the death of his mother.