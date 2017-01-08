Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 7:05 am GMT+8

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas card revealed

Sunday January 8, 2017
11:58 AM GMT+8

Britain’s Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight-day royal tour to September 24, 2016. — Reuters picBritain’s Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight-day royal tour to September 24, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 8 — Manners maketh the British royal family and this means sticking to the annual tradition of sending Christmas cards.

According to Us Weekly, one lucky recipient shared her card from the Cambridges on social media and it is as charming as you would expect it to be.

Royal watchers will know of course that the photo commemorates the family’s first overseas tour together last autumn.

It was taken when Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended a children’s party at Government House in Victoria, the capital of the Canadian province of British Columbia, in September.

The snap shows the children being carried by their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as they are transfixed by a clown-like performer who makes the pair their own balloon animals.

The photograph is understood to have been taken by a photographer with the photo agency, Getty Images.

The Cambridges didn’t attend the royal family’s annual Christmas get-together in Sandringham this year, instead opting to spend the holiday with Kate’s parents in their home in Bucklebury, England.

