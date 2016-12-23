Prince William ‘adores’ Prince Harry, unseen letters by Princess Diana reveal

Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry stand ready to give an award during a visit to The Mix in London December 19, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 23 — Recently uncovered letters written by Princess Diana offer an intimate insight into Prince William and Prince Harry’s childhood and the bond that they share.

The letters were addressed to Buckingham Palace steward Cyril Dickman, and will be going under the hammer at Cheffins auction house in Cambridge on January 5, with an estimated value of £15,000 (RM82,377).

In one letter, dated September 20, 1984, when Prince Harry was just five days old, Diana revealed that William “adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!”

In another, dated October 17, 1992, she shared eight-year-old Harry’s rebellious streak.

“The boys are both well and enjoying boarding school a lot,” Diana remarked.

“Although Harry is constantly in trouble!”

According to Hello!, Dickman was the head steward at Buckingham Palace for over 50 years, having begun his career watching out for fires of the roof of the palace during the Blitz.

He was also the advisor to Sir Anthony Hopkins for his role as a butler in The Remains of the Day.

Dickman died in 2012 at the age of 85, and the letters were recently uncovered by his grandson who has put them up for auction.