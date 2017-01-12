Prince William admits he was ‘very angry’ after mum Diana’s death (VIDEO)

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William listen during a visit to a Child Bereavement UK Centre in Stratford in east London, January 11, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 12 — Prince William comforted grieving children yesterday in London by sharing a very personal insight into how he coped with his mother, Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

The heir to the British throne and his wife, Catherine, were on an official visit to a Child Bereavement UK centre, when he made the candid remarks.

Speaking to a grieving 12-year-old boy Shinobi Irons, who had lost his grandmother and godmother, the prince admitted that he was “very angry” when Princess Diana died.

The boy’s mother revealed to Hello! magazine: “He told my son that when his mum died he was 15 at the time and he was very angry and found it very difficult to talk about it. So it was very important that Shinobi talked to somebody about how he was feeling even now years on.”

“It was very personal and it was very special,” she added.

Hello! also reported Prince William as consoling a nine-year-old girl only known as Aoife who had lost her father.

“Do you know what happened to me? You know I lost my mummy when I was very young too,” the prince was quoted as saying.

“I was 15 and my brother was 12. So we lost our mummy when we were young as well. Do you speak about your daddy? It’s very important to talk about it, very, very important.”

Aoife’s mother, only known as Marie, was quoted as telling the magazine later: “I couldn’t believe it when he started to talk about his mother. It was very emotional and I was willing myself not to start to cry. I almost did. I am telling my children that if they take anything away from this day, it is what he said about how important it is to talk. Kids do not forget that. Sometimes it hurts but we can remember the happy things too. It is so important to talk.”

Prince William has been the royal patron of Child Bereavement UK since 2009. The charity provides support for families who have lost a child or whose child is dying,