Prince Harry to visit Singapore in June

Prince Harry is to play a charity polo match in Singapore on June 5. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, April 4 — Prince Harry has confirmed that he will be visiting Singapore in June.

This will be the British royal’s first official visit to the island republic.

According to a tweet by Kensington Palace, the younger brother of Prince William will be playing in a charity polo match to raise funds and awareness for the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup.

Sentebale is the name of a charity set up by the prince and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana in southern Africa.

So, mark your calendars for June 5, as that is the date that the charity match will be held at the Singapore Polo Club.