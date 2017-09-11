Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘to make first official appearance together’ Sept 23

Might a royal engagement be on the cards soon? — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 11 — It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be ready to take the next step in their relationship.

The Mail on Sunday claimed yesterday that the couple will finally go public with their romance at the Invictus Games.

The report said they will attend the Invictus Games together on September 23 in Toronto, Canada.

So mark your calendars, royal watchers!

The sports event was created by the prince in 2014, in which injured and disabled service personnel compete.

Markle is based in Toronto as her hit TV show Suits is filmed in the city.

If true, this appears to confirm what Markle told Vanity Fair in a recent interview.

She was quoted as saying: “We’re a couple, we’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time.”

The American actress and fifth in line to the British throne began dating in July last year after they met through mutual friends.

The interview fuelled speculation among bookmakers that the couple could get engaged soon and came a day after Prince William revealed that he and his wife Kate were expecting their third child.