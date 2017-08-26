Prince Harry, Meghan Markle heads to Zambia to continue African vacation

Prince Harry is reportedly heading to Zambia with actress Meghan Markle. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 26 — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to Livingstone in Zambia in the next stage of their vacation.

The British prince and his lady love have been vacationing in Botswana, and will reportedly head across the Kazungula border to Livingstone and are reportedly staying for a few days, E! News wrote.

The prince “has one more romantic surprise arranged for Meghan,” a source told the US tabloid.

The couple is celebrating Markle’s recent 36th birthday with this vacation in Africa.

Sources said Markle celebrated her special day with close friends of Prince Harry when they arrived in Botswana, adding that a Botswana safari, trip to Okavango Delta and more was planned.

An insider told E! News, “Harry knows exactly where to stay on a trip like this and he’s also worked closely with a trusted tour guide who has helped with arrangements and organising excursions.”

“There may be some luxury but there will be a big element of daring stuff, too. They just want to get really close to the animals and the people,” the source added.

Actress Markle is currently starring in Suits, and she and Prince Harry have been dating for a year.