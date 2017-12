Prince Harry jokes with Barack Obama ahead of radio interview (VIDEO)

LONDON, Dec 18 — Britain’s Prince Harry interviewed Former President Barack Obama for his guest edit of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada in September.

Obama asked the prince if he needed to speak with a British accent.

“If you start using long pauses between the answers, you’re probably going to get ‘the face,’” joked Prince Harry.

The broadcast for Prince Harry’s guest edition is set for December 27. — Reuters

Britain’s Prince Harry interviews former US President Barack Obama as part of his guest editorship of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme which is to be broadcast on December 27. — Reuters pic