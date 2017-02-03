Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted on dinner date in London

Prince Harry listens to medical staff as part of the Heads Together campaign at the London Ambulance Service in central London February 2, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 3 — It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s transatlantic romance is going strong.

The Sun obtained exclusive pictures of the pair on a date in London on Wednesday.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry spotted on sweet date with girlfriend Meghan Markle https://t.co/vjfHigNUy6 pic.twitter.com/6FuhfMWP8U — The Sun (@TheSun) February 2, 2017

Exclusive: #PrinceHarry & Meghan Markle enjoy quality date-night in London where they first met https://t.co/vGW64h0kRR — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) February 2, 2017

According to the UK tabloid, the couple were spotted leaving Soho House after dinner before walking hand-in-hand on a crowded London sidewalk.

“They tried to keep as low-key as possible and were sitting in a small snug area of the restaurant,” an onlooker was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“But it wasn’t a private area and they were happy to be seen... they only had eyes for each other.”

This isn’t the first time the couple have been spotted out and about in London together.

Last December, they were seen walking along the streets of the West End after taking in a performance of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time together.

Prince Harry confirmed his relationship with the Suits actress in an official statement in October.

It is thought that they first met in Toronto when he visited to city last May to promote the Invictus Games, the only international adaptive sports event for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans.