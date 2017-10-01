Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘kiss and cuddle’ in front of her mum at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle, girlfriend of Prince Harry, and her mother, Doria Raglan, watch the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto September 30, 2017. — Reuters picTORONTO, Oct 1 — In yet another sign as to how serious their yearlong relationship is, Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, attended the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto yesterday with her mum, Doria Raglan.

This is the first time Harry has been pictured with Markle’s mother, who is a yoga instructor and social worker and lives in LA.

However, UK’s Telegraph reported that Raglan met Prince Harry previously when she accompanied her daughter to London earlier this year.

Multiple media reports said that the prince was spotted leaving his official seat shortly after the ceremony started to sneak into Markle’s luxury box.

Also, part of her ‘entourage’ was Jessica Mulroney, daughter-in-law of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney, and Markus Anderson, a consultant for the Soho House Group who is said to have first introduced the couple.

The couple are clearly still in their ‘honeymoon’ period as a giddy Harry and Markle reportedly snuck in a few kisses too.

“Harry and Meghan were sitting next to each other, snuggling, kissing, with their arms around each other,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly.

It’s been a week of milestones for the couple, with Markle, an actress who stars in the TV legal drama Suits, attending the opening ceremony as well as spotted holding hands with him at their first joint appearance on Monday.

The Invictus Games are an international sports competition for wounded and sick military personnel founded in 2014 by Harry, younger brother of William, the second in line to the British throne.