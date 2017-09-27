Prince George just realised he has to go to school every day

Prince George holds his father Prince William’s hand as he arrives on his first day of school at Thomas’s school in Battersea, London September 7, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 27 — Father certainly knows best!

A few weeks ago, Prince William joked that he was waiting to see how long it would be before his son Prince George realised he had to go to school every day.

He was quoted as saying by Hello! magazine during an official visit to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool: “George started school — we are all seeing how long that lasts before he doesn’t want to go!”

Well, he didn’t have to wait long.

According to Hello!, a mum-of-two called Louise Smith got chatting to the prince during a visit to Milton Keynes yesterday when he let slip that the honeymoon is over.

“It was really exciting meeting William,” a sympathetic Smith was quoted as saying. “He told me he’d just dropped Prince George off at school and he didn’t want to go. Sounds a bit like mine really.”

Prince George, third in line to the British throne, started his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in Wandsworth, south London, on September 7 so it took a little under three weeks for him to realise school would be a permanent fixture in his life for quite some time to come.