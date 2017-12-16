Prince Charles, actor Idris Elba host ‘One Million Young Lives Dinner’ charity event (VIDEO)

Actor Idris Elba, together with Prince Charles, hosted the ‘One Million Young Lives Dinner’ at Buckingham Palace. ― Reuters picLONDON, Dec 16 ― Britain's Prince Charles and actor Idris Elba hosted the “One Million Young Lives Dinner” at Buckingham Palace on Thursday (December 14).

The event is an initiative by the Prince's Trust, a charity formed by the Prince of Wales in 1976 to support at-risk 13-30 year-olds who are unemployed, struggling in school or homeless.

One of those helped by the charity was the British actor Idris Elba who gave a speech detailing how his life changed with the support he got from the charity.

The charity offers a range of free programmes including training schemes, personal development courses and support for new businesses.

In the last 10 years the help it has given to disadvantaged young people has been valued at £1.4 billion (RM7.61 billion), according to the charity's website.

Singer Emeli Sande performed the song Read All About It Pt. III at the end of the event. ― Reuters